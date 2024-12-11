NOTE: This post was originally published in March 2024. It documents the refusal of the UKHSA to be accountable on a sensitive matter like deaths by COVID vaccine exposure.

The post includes the story of the pre-pandemic vaccine Pandemrix, which was rolled out with minimal testing and catastrophic effects for poor souls (mainly children) who suffered serious long-term neurological damage. Please read it, as it may be very relevant. It is based on regulatory and legal documentation.

Perhaps now you can begin to worry too……….

We reported that the UKHSA has data on mortality by the number of vaccine doses but will not disclose the data, although they have shared them with pharmaceutical companies. The reason is simple: commercial in confidence.

To clarify, this was the statement made by the UKHSA's chief executive to the Health Select Committee. You can watch it here.

Refusal means that the UKHSA reported having the data showing how many people died (in an unspecified time frame, for unspecified reasons) divided by the number of doses of vaccine(s) X Y Z: one, two, three and so on, but it is their and pharma’s business, no one else’s.

The statement appears extraordinary (how we have abused this term recently).

Why?

First, it was a throwaway statement, a by-the-bye from the Chief Executive of the UKHSA. The tone of what you would expect from someone you meet in the street who tells you your shoelace is undone.

Select Committee MPs did not react.

Depending on the amount of funding the taxpayer receives (itself a riddle wrapped up in an enigma), it is the equivalent of selling you a car but forbidding you to look under the bonnet.

But here comes the serious stuff.

Why would you prevent recipients (those who received one or more doses of X vaccine) or their heirs from accessing these data types? Honest, guv, we do not know the answer; all we can do is formulate hypotheses.

UKHSA/HMG is forbidden by contract - more of that below UKHSA/pharma wants to perform some alchemy on the data with the help of Nostradamus The data show a dose-response effect - the more you are exposed, the more you are likely to cop it There is no difference between UKHSA or HMG and pharma. A combination thereof Other reasons (please add).

There may be more, but that is what we can come up with at present. None of these explanations reassures the public or engenders faith in vaccination—they have the opposite effect.

The more you refuse access, the more likely dark plots involving SPECTRE, Blofeld, Sauron, and Gates are.

You cannot support both secrecy and vaccination. Requesting data is not a sign of being against drugs or vaccines; it shows that you favour transparency. Those who try to keep data confidential and criticise those who ask for evidence are anti an evidence-based approach.

How can you have informed consent if you do not know precisely what is happening?

It is a wonder to TTE that these dames and knights do not understand this simple concept.

Hey, wait, do we have precedents for this kind of behaviour?

We do, going back to 2005-2010.

The chapter below reviews regulatory and litigation documents regarding the influenza pandemic vaccines. Remember those? The ones rolled out during the 2009 pandemic if such a thing existed.

Some of you may not remember them. If you do not and have a weak stomach, please do not read the Chapter. Just make sure your wallet is handy and protected. The review is in the book chapter.

Tom Jefferson. The European Registration of the Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Pandemrix: A Case Study of the Consequences of Poor Clinical Data Transparency In: Transparency, Power and Influence in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Policy Gain or Confidence Game?

Edited by Katherine Fierlbeck, Janice Graham and Matthew Herder. University of Toronto Press, Toronto 2021. Pages 219 to 242.



This post was written by two old geezers who will not be on the Honours List. If you are getting worried, write to your MP, who may be less amenable to Dame speak.