Dear Martin and readers, Martin is skirting around one of the oldest chestnuts in the game: infection vs activation. This chestnut is one of the particular puzzles which has been exercising what’s left of my brain for decades.

We partially covered the issue in an original riddle:

and again, perhaps in a more detailed way in an update:

The second one reports a similar lamentation by Sir Christopher Andrewes, who was one of the three microbiologists who isolated the influenza virus in 1936 and started the MRC Common Cold Unit, as well as isolating and naming half a dozen of the other respiratory viruses, which we have been calling from time to time. So we are in good company.

Here is the question: how is it possible that people who have been isolated in groups for weeks, without so much as a sneeze, all of a sudden develop “colds” or, should we say, influenza-like illness (ILI)? And how is it possible the ILI spread so fast? There are observations going back to the US Revolutionary War and, more recently, some very convincing cases reported in journals by medical practitioners during the Spanish Influenza (like Dr Garvie).

If you look at the Antarctic story in Riddle 3/Isolation 9, it’s pretty convincing stuff.

And what about the strange cases of the Seattle and Argentinian trawlermen mentioned by our reader, John Davison, which we picked up in Riddle 3/Isolation 9?

Ah, said Edgar Hope Simpson, a GP in Cirencester (Riddle 5); it’s because these bugs are everywhere, and they are activated, perhaps by UV lights in those who have low vitamin D levels!

I swear on Carl’s head that I do not know the answer to the riddle. We could get some preliminary answers if we had a real research setup going instead of notoriety seekers, grant chasers, and overnight experts. And we had governments interested in moving knowledge forward.

Now, that’s an old chestnut, is it not?