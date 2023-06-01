Since we started Trust the Evidence, we have published 39 posts on excess deaths. We kicked off in August 2022 with a post called Why it's time to Investigate Excess Deaths in England and Wales. Given the general lack of interest by those in power, we decided to look at death data for England and Wales in a series by age group. Easy, we thought. At medical school, we were taught death is a death and bodies can be counted. So please press the button here, flick a switch there, and hey presto, we have the ONS data.

Wrong; we should have known better. Two things hit us. First, although the government recognises deaths as a “concerning” and a “complicated” problem, they will not investigate it.

To give Mr Barclay his due, he did not fob us off with the usual F&C (Flu and Covid) evasion, nor did he make a fool of himself as the Chief Medical Officer’s “independent” technical report. It attributed the excess deaths to statin starvation and blood pressure monitoring during lockdowns.

Two, the …