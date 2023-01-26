We have repeatedly drawn attention to the excess death epidemic underway around the world and the facile explanation given by the UK’s DHSC Professor Whitty. This preceded what sounded like an epiphany by his political boss, the Health Secretary Steve Barclay: it’s complex and concerning.

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We agree with both adjectives but wonder why it took the Secretary so long to acknowledge the problem and what exactly he plans to do about it. So far, we have seen no sign of activity.

The statements of the DHSC are facile as they attribute causality to delays in access to cancer prevention and care services, something which we reported 18 months ago, and failure to access prescriptions of cardiac and lipid-lowering drugs, which the NHS’s own data does not support (also see below).

Shortly afterwards, news headlines started increasing collective psychosis, something they are rather good at: “thousands at risk of heart attacks due to Covid disruption, experts warn.”

The quantification of the number of d…