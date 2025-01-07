You may recall that we fired off some FOI requests about a month ago to clarify how taxpayers' money is spent on pandemic preparedness. We were responding to the news that the UKHSA had purchased over 5 million doses of an Influenza H5 “pandemic” vaccine from CSL/Sequirus LTD.

As the UKHSA is highly secretive about its actions, we looked at some of the evidence and found out that the stuff they bought or optioned was most likely AUDENZ (In Europe, AUDENZ is called Incellipan). The news was preceded by the Main Stream Media stirring the chicken pot and was accompanied by substandard UKHSA work on the threat and transmissibility.

Full marks to the UKHSA for answering within the specified time frame to our question number 5, but look at the wording of the refusal to answer questions 1 and 4: it may “prejudice the commercial interests of any entity, including the public authority holding the information” i.e. UKHSA.

We thought the UKHSA was a publicly funded body or at least a public health body, i.e., looking after citizens, not commercial logic.

Who decides if the process is “fair” when it is commercially confidential? Where is the evidence that disclosing the cost of a contract undermines future relations? Indeed, who benefits, the UKHSA or the public, from this secrecy? Also, how can the taxpayers judge the best value for money if they never see the cost of what is purchased on their behalf?

Readers: should we appeal? Let us know what arguments we should put forward to get to the bottom of this issue of secrecy. We have seen this popping up everywhere in the dealings with presumed public bodies.

This is another post written by two old geezers who want answers to their questions and won't take obfuscation, secrecy or “commercial in confidence” as an excuse to keep them in the dark.