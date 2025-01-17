Questions to the MHRA about the Properties of the Bird flu Vaccine
You may recall that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) responded to another of our FOIA requests. In this request, we asked about the properties of the 5.5 million doses of H5 influenza vaccine Sequirus Ltd. purchased with our money.
Here are the questions and the reply dated 9 January 2025:
It seems strange that the UKHSA adjudicated the tender if they did not know what they bought while proposing to give the stuff to such categories as pregnant women. So, in the interest of the public, we did as we were told and sent a request to the X at xxxxxxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx.
We swiftly got an answer, acknowledging our request and promising an answer by 6 February. Let us hope that the bird “f word” will not have taken over the universe by that date.
Is there a possibility that this specific vaccine doesn't exist as yet? And what has been purchased is an option to buy it once its been given Emergency Use Authorisation; much like the Vaccine Task Force did with Covid vaccines. I seem to remember that even the name wasn't disclosed. If so, they will be unable to answer the questions.