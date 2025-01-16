On January 7th, we published the UKHSA’s refusal to tell us how it spent our money buying vaccines against avian influenza (the post has an update dated 15 January).

On the 10th, Tom, on behalf of the other old geezer and all of you who have commented and supported us, replied as follows:

Please support us in any way you can: write to your MP, dance quasi-naked in the streets, threaten them with a visit by Matt Hancock or one of Joe Biden’s jokes.

This is a serious issue that will not go away. These folk have had it their way for too long, but “times are a changing,” and we will keep at it.

We will take a closer look at the threat assessment that led to the issuing of the tender to purchase the H5 vaccines. We will couple that with an analysis of what the regulatory material tells us about the properties of the vaccine - keep following please.

This is another post written by two old geezers who want answers to their questions and will not allow obfuscation, secrecy, or “commercial in confidence” as an excuse to keep them in the dark. It’s our money and our lives.



