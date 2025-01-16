Response to the UKHSA’s Refusal to Release Information on the Costs of Purchasing H5 vaccines
We know what’s best for you. It’s in your interest not to know.
On January 7th, we published the UKHSA’s refusal to tell us how it spent our money buying vaccines against avian influenza (the post has an update dated 15 January).
On the 10th, Tom, on behalf of the other old geezer and all of you who have commented and supported us, replied as follows:
Please support us in any way you can: write to your MP, dance quasi-naked in the streets, threaten them with a visit by Matt Hancock or one of Joe Biden’s jokes.
This is a serious issue that will not go away. These folk have had it their way for too long, but “times are a changing,” and we will keep at it.
We will take a closer look at the threat assessment that led to the issuing of the tender to purchase the H5 vaccines. We will couple that with an analysis of what the regulatory material tells us about the properties of the vaccine - keep following please.
This is another post written by two old geezers who want answers to their questions and will not allow obfuscation, secrecy, or “commercial in confidence” as an excuse to keep them in the dark. It’s our money and our lives.
TTE is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I draw the line at dancing semi-naked in the streets! Not with the state my knees are in, I'm not! And that doesn't even take into account not wanting to frighten the horses!
But otherwise, I'll do me best.
Excellent response, thanks Old Geezers. If they don't provide the cost now, perhaps the ONS will force their hand?