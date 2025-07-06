Trust the Evidence

Andrew Bamji
7h

Same old. All tried before and mostly didn't work but cost a fortune. My particular grouse is with the "care in the community" mantra - amusingly my helpful spelling checker changed this to cartoon community, which might be apt). As detailed in my book "Mad Medicine" I have tried outreach clinics. They are inefficient in every regard and cause professional isolation. Are Tesco Expresses cheaper than the big superTescos? Er, no. And are all these superhealthclinics going to have all the expensive on site facilities like MRI or even X-ray? See my book for the financial and personnel lunacy of that.

Keep calm and carry on. Or panic.

Bilbo Baggins
7h

I am aghast and can only say to Mr Streeting (as we are obviously speaking the same language.)

“Thrippsy pillivinx,Inky tinky pobblebockle abblesquabs? — Flosky! beebul trimble flosky! — Okul scratchabibblebongibo, viddle squibble tog-a-tog, ferrymoyassity amsky flamsky ramsky damsky crocklefether squiggs. Flinkywisty pommSlushypipp (Edward Lear, letter to Evelyn Baring, 1862)”

Nordquist, Richard. "Gibberish." ThoughtCo, Apr. 30, 2025, thoughtco.com/gibberish-in-language-terms-1690785.

