A third answer to our questions to the UKHSA about the bird flu vaccine
What are the properties of what you bought? Answer: dunno.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to another of our requests under FOI.
Here are all questions in the original post:
For the record, here is the first set UKHSA replied to:
and the second answer:
The third set asked questions about the performance of what UKHSA bought with our money.
It is worth reproducing the exchange:
So, dear readers, how did the UKHSA adjudicate the tender if they do not know what they bought?
Do you have any comments for us that you would like us to feed back? Could you also enlighten us and how we contact xxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx. If the number of Xs matters, is it by any chance MHRA@mhra.gov.uk?
This post was written by two old geezers who know what they want to buy when they go into a shop.
There's a clear pattern emerging here. The "authorities" you've contacted do not GAF about your questions. Or even, it seems - and this is the most terrifying bit - about whether _they even know the answer themselves_. It's not necessarily that they're trying to hide the answers they do know: they actually don't know, or care, themselves.
It's like going into your bank (assuming it still has branches, that is):
- How much money do I have in my account?
- Dunno, really. Erm, yeah, like.... well, dunno.
- That's not a good sign. I'd like to withdraw all my money and put it somewhere else.
- Sure, but we'll need to work out how much money you have.
- So, how much money do I have in my account?
- Er. Dunno, really.
You two old geezers care. WE care. This bozos need to be _made_ to care. With (legal) cattleprods if necessary.
Ol’ geezers of course you know what to buy in a shop because you are using your own money if you were using taxpayers’ money you could waste it on whatever you like and not give a fig!