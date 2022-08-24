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We have reported on Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and how they helpfully provided us with the data we requested. But here’s what happened when we asked the authorities in England.

NHS England Results

On 12 May 2022, NHS England reported they ‘do not hold granular hospital admission data reported by days of positivity to SARS-CoV-2 since admission.’

The response referred us to NHS England’s COVID-19 Hospital Activity.

However, we could not immediately identify the data referred to in the FOI for being ‘diagnosed with COVID within 8 days after admission.’

It was not straightforward to locate the right report, estimate the probable number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and piece together multiple datasets to get the answer.

In October 2020, we tried something similar - it wasn't easy then. But using similar methods helped us this time (see CEBM). We estimated at the time that the proportion of probable HAIs was 18%.

Using the NHS England’s weekly reports, we subtracte…