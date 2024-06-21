In the 11 subseries of three posts, we defined effectiveness outcomes that we thought were important.

how they are defined and reported in the package inserts

and how they are reported in the regulatory documentation

We noted that the definitions were unsatisfactory, death from or with Covid had no definition, and the incidence of disease in the placebo arm was very low (even with a leg up from misreporting of PCR), undermining the whole emergency narrative (as noted by switched on reader).

In 12a, we went back on the harms in package inserts which were inconsistently reported and with difficult-to-compare incidence estimates.

Here is a summary slide to help you navigate through it all:

We will continue to monitor what is going on. However, the bottom line is that due diligence has not been carried out. The consequences will become clearer as time passes.

Remember that two old geezers wrote the series, not impersonators. It is not commercial in confidence. We are not on the payroll of any pharmaceutical company.