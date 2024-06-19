We have come to an end (for now) of our exploration of the regulatory data available at the time of licensing the vaccine at the end of 2020 and, in a few cases, afterwards. As we covered a lot of ground, we summarise the posts and their content in one-liners in several “posts of posts” to allow readers to get to the bottom line.

The first three posts were preceded by a consultation with you, our readers. We explained our aims, methods, and data sources. In two companion posts, we gave readers a quick explanation of regulatory terms and procedures.

We also explained that trial C4591001 was the large multicentre randomised controlled observer blind design. This meant that those dispensing and administering the vaccine could visually distinguish it from placebo.

In post 4 we raised the spectre of under reporting of potential harms and regulatory disinterest in the issue.

In post 5, we discussed the content of the vaccine: lipid nanoparticles with modified messenger RNA which is referred to as mRNA but should be called mmRNA

In post 6, we explained that we were going to look at the package inserts (the leaflets that are contained in each shoe box of Comirnaty according to EMA, MHRA, Health Canada and the FDA.

In 6a we provided a sheet of content by regulator.

In the seventh post we reported that no completed trials had been done in pregnant women.

In post 8, we reported that the trial's placebo was normal saline.

After a breather

we gave the first recap and then dived into the pharmacokinetics (PK) of vaccine particles.

