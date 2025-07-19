We're taking a break for a few weeks. However, we’ll be back on August 9th, marking the third anniversary of TTE, with an update on excess deaths.

We think a little respite from the escalating healthcare challenges highlighted by TTE would be beneficial for your well-being. It’s essential to take a step back and recharge amidst the turmoil, particularly given the inertia and incompetence demonstrated by those in charge; it's only going to get worse. In fact we would add omertà to the list. Omertà is one of laws of mafia society - refusal to answer questions, silence.

This year, we’ve been busy peeling back the fluff, highlighting the plan, and investigating the licensed avian influenza vaccines.

We’ve also highlighted the misdirection based on former smokescreens. If you can determine what is going on, please let us know.

We’ve also cleared the air around influenza: if that is possible?

We’ll post the best of 24/25 from the TTE archive while we are plotting what comes next. However, one thing is sure: we aren't going away. Have a good break.

