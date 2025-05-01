Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2h

Before I claim that badge, I vote for making an exclusive badge for the two old geezers - in XXL and in gold!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
28m

The word “stonewalling” comes to mind on behalf of the UKHSA and “perseverance” on behalf of the two old geezers. I can only say, thanks guys for your perseverance, your integrity, your moral compass. It is very much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture