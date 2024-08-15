UK Covid-19 Inquiry - Module 1: The resilience and preparedness of the United Kingdom
The Full TTE series
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry (also known as the Hallett inquiry from the name of its Chair) released the report of its first module on 19 July 2024.
For each of its six chapters, we identified the salient points and offered our considerations in as many posts as possible. Finally, we sum up the report's recommendations.
Introduction
Chapter 1 - A Brief History of epidemics and pandemics
Chapter 2 The system – institutions, structures and leadership
Chapter 3 The Assessment of Risk
Chapter 4 An Effective Strategy
Chapter 5 Learning from Experience
Chapter 6: A New Approach
