In post 9 of the series, we explained our methods for identifying PK data.

and in the following posts, 9a to 9e

we explained that the PK data seen by regulators lacked numbers and details, for example, with a lack of genotoxicity and carcinogenicity studies. In post 9b, we reported our understanding of the production of the misreported mRNA (alias mmRNA)

and then in 9c, what is thought to be the biodistribution in rats of the nanoparticles - they go everywhere.

In 9d, we rounded up your comments and tried to give some answers when possible

Finally, for 9e we produced a summary slide of posts and a list of 15 unanswered questions.

in posts 10a to 10c we tackled the important issue of interruption of transmission by the vaccine - the theoretical rationale for vaccinating those with very low risk of consequences.

There is no evidence as it was never tested

Impersonators did not write this post, and it is not commercial in confidence.