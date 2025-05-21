Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 8
2
1
0:00
-20:07

Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 8

The Pandemc Evidence Collaboration
Carl Heneghan's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
May 21, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

This week, Tom asks Carl about his recent trip to Banff, Canada, where he participated in the Pandemic EVIDENCE International Conference, led by the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM).

Looking at the Pandemic in the Rearview Mirror aims to identify, develop and implement strategies to generate high-quality evidence for non-pharmacological interventions during public health emergencies.

Share Trust the Evidence

Two old geezers created this podcast and can confirm they don’t like encountering bears in the woods.

Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture