Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 8

This week, Tom asks Carl about his recent trip to Banff, Canada, where he participated in the Pandemic EVIDENCE International Conference, led by the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM).

Looking at the Pandemic in the Rearview Mirror aims to identify, develop and implement strategies to generate high-quality evidence for non-pharmacological interventions during public health emergencies.

Share Trust the Evidence

Two old geezers created this podcast and can confirm they don’t like encountering bears in the woods.