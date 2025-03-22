Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 4

Hello, and welcome to another episode of Shooting the Breeze with the two old geezers. Today, we discussed the TTE back catalogue, which has over 900 posts. We also discuss whether we need a regulator, oh sorry, an enabler, as Dr June Raine described the activity of the UK's MHRA.

First, we noticed that a few of our readers commented on topics we have already crossed numerous times since the summer of 2022.

For example, our readers commented on the possible stress-related causal association with ILI development.

Something we have written about on several occasions

The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 16

Does stress cause some influenza-like illnesses?

We would ask our subscribers to reread some of these series. It's a tall order as we have produced nearly 950 posts, but pick a series and read it - money back guaranteed if you are not satisfied—Matt Hancok's word on that.

Finally, we discuss the MHRA. Should we have an enabler? Why will the EMA not do for our needs?