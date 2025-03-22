Trust the Evidence
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 4
Investigating the TTE back catalogue and the demise of the MHRA
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Mar 22, 2025
Hello, and welcome to another episode of Shooting the Breeze with the two old geezers. Today, we discussed the TTE back catalogue, which has over 900 posts. We also discuss whether we need a regulator, oh sorry, an enabler, as Dr June Raine described the activity of the UK's MHRA.

First, we noticed that a few of our readers commented on topics we have already crossed numerous times since the summer of 2022.

For example, our readers commented on the possible stress-related causal association with ILI development.

Something we have written about on several occasions

The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 16

Tom Jefferson
November 14, 2024
Read full story

Does stress cause some influenza-like illnesses?

We are going to Northern Ireland, Sir: Tales from the Frontline

Tom Jefferson
November 4, 2022
Read full story

We would ask our subscribers to reread some of these series. It's a tall order as we have produced nearly 950 posts, but pick a series and read it - money back guaranteed if you are not satisfied—Matt Hancok's word on that.

Finally, we discuss the MHRA. Should we have an enabler? Why will the EMA not do for our needs?

Do you think the MHRA is doing an adequate job?

Do you think the MHRA is doing an adequate job?

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
April 5, 2024
Read full story

