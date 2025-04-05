Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 5
3
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:46
-19:46

Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 5

More on Bird Flu, modelling woes, misdirection and the latest updates on our FOI requests.
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Apr 05, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

This week, we discuss what's happening with Bird Flu, the WHO’s plans, and how two decades of modelling have led us to the situation of constantly searching for a bird flu pandemic.

Models are back in Vogue, and it didn't take that long.

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
February 28, 2023
Models are back in Vogue, and it didn't take that long.

The UK Health Security Agency stopped publishing Covid modelling data this January. However, finding alternative labour for the out-of-work modellers only took a month.

Read full story

Share Trust the Evidence

Tom talks about TTE’s latest series on Misdirection.

Misdirection - Part 1

Misdirection - Part 1

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Apr 4
Read full story

And give an update on the FOI requests TTE has made to the UKHSA and the MHRA - Stonewalling, body swerves and passing the parcel are all strategies used to prevent TTE from getting to the truth.

The H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines - Update on FOI responses from the MHRA

The H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines - Update on FOI responses from the MHRA

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Mar 31
Read full story

Consider supporting TTE’s mission to steer policy towards evidence

Listen to TTEs Shooting the Breeze episodes on Spotify.

Discussion about this episode

Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Carl Heneghan
Tom Jefferson
Recent Episodes
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 4
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 3
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 2
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 1
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
The Week that Was
  Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
The Vanishing MHRA minutes
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Live at the Houses of Parliament
  Carl Heneghan