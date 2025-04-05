Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 5

This week, we discuss what's happening with Bird Flu, the WHO’s plans, and how two decades of modelling have led us to the situation of constantly searching for a bird flu pandemic.
Tom talks about TTE’s latest series on Misdirection.
And give an update on the FOI requests TTE has made to the UKHSA and the MHRA - Stonewalling, body swerves and passing the parcel are all strategies used to prevent TTE from getting to the truth.
Consider supporting TTE’s mission to steer policy towards evidence
Share this post