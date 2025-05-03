Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 7

In Shooting the Breeze episode 7, we discuss our correspondence with sundry UK governmental agencies.

But before we go into that, Carl talks about why he seems to have disappeared in his bunker, writing a report for the Health Select Committee - what’s that all about?

Next, we discuss what is emerging from MHRA and UKHSA on avian influenza vaccines and seasonal influenza vaccines, with a mention of the latest summary (Scouting avian influenza vaccines) and update readers on what has transpired in the last few days.

Following their internal review, the MHRA's secret coded message is that the production process is still a secret, but avian vaccines look broadly similar to seasonal vaccines.

Also, we have an update on the FMD or HFMD, which has just arrived from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on the evidence behind their statements on HFMD. So what’s the answer? Tom gives the latest update.

This post was written by two old geezers who are off for the weekend, spending time with the birds. Have a good weekend from both him and me.

Listen to Shooting the Breeze episodes on Spotify .



