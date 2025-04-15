Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 6
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:54
-16:54

Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 6

Research Waste and Reinvigorating Evidence-based Medicine
Carl Heneghan's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Apr 15, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Share Trust the Evidence

This week, Tom and Carl discuss the issues arising from excessive evidence and overreliance on anecdotal inference. They explore the overwhelming quantity of research and the detrimental incentives that drive the publication of low-quality studies, wasting substantial research funding.

Covid Research Waste - Bin 1

Covid Research Waste - Bin 1

Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
·
January 24, 2024
Read full story

We discussed the recent Letters from America post on Firearm shootings and psychotropic drugs in minors and that all answers require an RCT. - They need the best available evidence to answer the question.

Firearm shootings and psychotropic drugs in minors

Firearm shootings and psychotropic drugs in minors

Tom Jefferson
·
Apr 11
Read full story

Anyone can join the chorus of voices, but beware—the depths of many critical issues remain unplumbed, mired in unreliable evidence and a troubling reluctance to pursue the truths that truly matter.

Tom delves into the compelling evidence surrounding the Last Supper. At the same time, Carl wraps up with the definition of EBM, a concept that continues to hold immense significance, just as it did when David Sackett first articulated it three decades ago.

TTE is a reader-supported publication.

This post was written by two old geezers who are off for supper. Happy Easter from both him and me.

Discussion about this episode

Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Carl Heneghan's avatar
Carl Heneghan
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
Recent Episodes
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 5
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 4
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 3
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 2
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 1
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
The Week that Was
  Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
The Vanishing MHRA minutes
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson