Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 6

Share Trust the Evidence

This week, Tom and Carl discuss the issues arising from excessive evidence and overreliance on anecdotal inference. They explore the overwhelming quantity of research and the detrimental incentives that drive the publication of low-quality studies, wasting substantial research funding.

We discussed the recent Letters from America post on Firearm shootings and psychotropic drugs in minors and that all answers require an RCT. - They need the best available evidence to answer the question.

Anyone can join the chorus of voices, but beware—the depths of many critical issues remain unplumbed, mired in unreliable evidence and a troubling reluctance to pursue the truths that truly matter.

Tom delves into the compelling evidence surrounding the Last Supper. At the same time, Carl wraps up with the definition of EBM, a concept that continues to hold immense significance, just as it did when David Sackett first articulated it three decades ago.

This post was written by two old geezers who are off for supper. Happy Easter from both him and me.