Tom summarises the main issues that include:

Developing vaccines for viruses that may not be circulating is a risky financial decision.

A significant issue is the reluctance of regulators and pharmaceutical companies to investigate the history of influenza vaccine trials, which often show minimal outcomes compared to placebos.

This reluctance likely arises from fear of revealing the technology as ineffective. Instead of addressing these concerns, organizations rely on inflated disease burden estimates and alarmist warnings.

Despite these risks, there are ways to mitigate losses with support from the government, academia, and the media. An avian influenza pandemic has been anticipated for years, but its actual impact remains uncertain. The World Health Organization can declare emergencies that grant access to funds while creating fear without thorough scrutiny. Governments continue to spend taxpayer money on uncertain technologies, often ignoring potential harms.

Common trial practices include selective reporting, short study durations, and excluding groups likely to benefit. Concerns also exist regarding unbranded duplicates of licensed vaccines and the effects of adjuvants, such as MF59. Additionally, inconsistencies in regulatory approval histories, such as with AFLUNOV, raise significant concerns.

