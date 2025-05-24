Trust the Evidence

In conversation with Atle Fretheim
In conversation with Atle Fretheim

The Pitfalls of NPI research in the pandemic
Carl Heneghan's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
May 24, 2025
Atle Fretheim is head of the Centre for Epidemiological Intervention Research at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

During the pandemic, Atle and his colleagues attempted to set up nearly 20 trials of non-pharmaceutical interventions in Norway. In this latest podcast, Atle discusses the reasons why these trials failed to take off and what needs to be done differently next time to improve the quantity and quality of research on NPIs during pandemics.

The podcast was recorded at the Pandemic EVIDENCE International Conference in the Vistas Dining Room (that’s the teacups in the background)

