Trust the Evidence
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 2
The evidence for provisional registration – structuring our review
5 hrs ago
•
Tom Jefferson
and
Carl Heneghan
19
Share this post
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 2
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Emptying the Archives: Don’t panic, Mr Johnson
We’ve got plenty in the archive that didn’t see the light of day as it was spiked at the last minute. This post was written on 11 Sep 2020, and nearly 4…
Apr 17
•
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
60
Share this post
Emptying the Archives: Don’t panic, Mr Johnson
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
Making a diagnosis of overdiagnosis
Prostatic cancer screening
Apr 16
•
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
73
Share this post
Making a diagnosis of overdiagnosis
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine
Request for advice
Apr 15
•
Tom Jefferson
38
Share this post
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 1
The evidence for provisional registration - introduction
Apr 15
•
Tom Jefferson
and
Carl Heneghan
31
Share this post
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 1
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
More on Crossed Harms
A riddle wrapped up in an enigma?
Apr 14
•
Tom Jefferson
and
Carl Heneghan
52
Share this post
More on Crossed Harms
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
The TTE Week in Numbers (to 12 April)
We're off to the Pub
Apr 12
•
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
62
Share this post
The TTE Week in Numbers (to 12 April)
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Further exploring data sets by mRNA vaccine exposure.
Big job, small hands
Apr 11
•
Tom Jefferson
and
Carl Heneghan
63
Share this post
Further exploring data sets by mRNA vaccine exposure.
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
The Pandemic EVIDENCE Collaboration
Notice of Upcoming Talk
Apr 11
•
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
51
Share this post
The Pandemic EVIDENCE Collaboration
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
If only they had gone and cut the bloody doors off.
Scotland’s failure to think through its policies
Apr 10
•
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
104
Share this post
If only they had gone and cut the bloody doors off.
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Crossed Harms
Mooching around the possible harms of Comirnaty, the Pfizer Biotech Covid-19 vaccine, we came across the list of recognised harms cited by the NHS…
Apr 10
•
Tom Jefferson
and
Carl Heneghan
95
Share this post
Crossed Harms
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
For Pfizer, it's pennies
Pfizer has been accused of ‘bringing discredit’ on the pharmaceutical industry due to social media posts to promote an “unlicensed” Covid vaccine.
Apr 9
•
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
102
Share this post
For Pfizer, it's pennies
trusttheevidence.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
© 2024 Carl Heneghan
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts