Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 2
The evidence for provisional registration – structuring our review
  
Tom Jefferson
 and 
Carl Heneghan
5
Emptying the Archives: Don’t panic, Mr Johnson
We’ve got plenty in the archive that didn’t see the light of day as it was spiked at the last minute. This post was written on 11 Sep 2020, and nearly 4…
  
Carl Heneghan
 and 
Tom Jefferson
16
Making a diagnosis of overdiagnosis
Prostatic cancer screening
  
Carl Heneghan
 and 
Tom Jefferson
18
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine
Request for advice
  
Tom Jefferson
13
Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 1
The evidence for provisional registration - introduction
  
Tom Jefferson
 and 
Carl Heneghan
8
More on Crossed Harms
A riddle wrapped up in an enigma?
  
Tom Jefferson
 and 
Carl Heneghan
7
The TTE Week in Numbers (to 12 April)
We're off to the Pub
  
Carl Heneghan
 and 
Tom Jefferson
5
Further exploring data sets by mRNA vaccine exposure.
Big job, small hands
  
Tom Jefferson
 and 
Carl Heneghan
7
The Pandemic EVIDENCE Collaboration
Notice of Upcoming Talk
  
Carl Heneghan
 and 
Tom Jefferson
2
If only they had gone and cut the bloody doors off.
Scotland’s failure to think through its policies
  
Carl Heneghan
 and 
Tom Jefferson
12
Crossed Harms
Mooching around the possible harms of Comirnaty, the Pfizer Biotech Covid-19 vaccine, we came across the list of recognised harms cited by the NHS…
  
Tom Jefferson
 and 
Carl Heneghan
8
For Pfizer, it's pennies
Pfizer has been accused of ‘bringing discredit’ on the pharmaceutical industry due to social media posts to promote an “unlicensed” Covid vaccine.
  
Carl Heneghan
 and 
Tom Jefferson
14
