Regulatory Data and its Essential role in Assessing Treatment Effects
Regulatory Data and its Essential role in Assessing Treatment Effects

Discussing, Tamiflu, Comirnaty and Paroxetine Study 329
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Apr 27, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

Clinical Study Reports (CSRs) are often created as part of the process of submitting applications for new medical treatments to regulators. They are typically very long and, typically, very long, providing much more detail about the methods and the results of a trial.

Several regulators make CSRs publicly available after a drug or vaccine has been approved, improving transparency in the decision-making process.

Studies we discussed

“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
