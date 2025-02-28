Trust the Evidence
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 2
Shooting the Breeze - TTE Episode 2

Weight loss drugs, Cominarty Vaccine Files and the H5 vaccines that are just around the corner.
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Feb 28, 2025
This week, we discuss the weight loss drugs that are back in the news and the warning signals regarding their harms.

Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
·
Feb 26
Cominarty Vaccines are back on the table with our latest Vaccine File report on Pharmacokinetics. A must read if you want to be informed about vaccine safety.

Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
·
10:01 AM
Bird flu is just around the corner, as we pick out the latest modelling paper on the spread of bird flu in US cattle from the Imperial Modelling factory.

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Feb 27
Also, please be sure to listen to the shout-out for who you're gonna call.

You can also listen to the podcast catalog on Spotify.

“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
