As their guest speaker this week, I gave a 25-minute talk at the Oxford Surgical Trials Unit Summer meeting. The topic was the Scandal of Poor Medical Research, revisiting the editorial by the late Doug Altman, who made significant efforts to address the issues surrounding the poor quality of research evidence thirty years ago.
I've made the slides available to download and included links to the papers mentioned in the talk that are worth reading.
New treatments compared to established treatments in randomized trials
Risk factors and interventions with statistically significant tiny effects
Getting our house in order: an audit of the registration and publication of clinical trials in Oxford
Why clinical trial outcomes fail to translate into benefits for patient
Ensuring safe and effective drugs: who can do what it takes?
COMPare: a prospective cohort study correcting and monitoring 58 misreported trials in real-time
