Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
The Scandal of Poor Medical Research
1
0:00
-25:45

The Scandal of Poor Medical Research

Thirty Years on
Carl Heneghan
Sep 08, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Share Trust the Evidence

As their guest speaker this week, I gave a 25-minute talk at the Oxford Surgical Trials Unit Summer meeting. The topic was the Scandal of Poor Medical Research, revisiting the editorial by the late Doug Altman, who made significant efforts to address the issues surrounding the poor quality of research evidence thirty years ago.

I've made the slides available to download and included links to the papers mentioned in the talk that are worth reading.

Scandal Of Poor Medical Research Sv 5 2024
14.4MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication.

1 Comment
Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Carl Heneghan
Recent Episodes
A short explainer on diagnostic accuracy
  Carl Heneghan
TTE in Oxford. Live at Kellog College.
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Regulatory Data and its Essential role in Assessing Treatment Effects
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
TTE Concerns over the WHO's Amendments to the International Health Regulations
  Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
Revisiting Excess Deaths
  Carl Heneghan
Warm up for the Inquiry, Part 2: Modelling
  Carl Heneghan
Warm up for the Inquiry, Part 1: Testing
  Carl Heneghan