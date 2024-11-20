This is Trust the Evidence

One by one, those who abused us and our work are either vanishing from the airwaves or being kicked out of their jobs—the editor of UnScientific American being the latest. We are not vindictive by nature. We observe and use logic and what the hard discipline of EBM has taught us: what looks sometimes is not. Ask questions, and if you get good answers, say so. If they ignore you, keep going, keep asking, and keep looking into the nooks and crannies.

Praise the few politicians doing public service, and remember those who come after you publicly.

Lots of so-called colleagues tried to diminish our work and humiliate us. Carl was accused of having blood on his hands, Tom was called a bozo fraudster by no less than a Pulitzer Prize winner, we were spied on, and for all we know we probably still are.

Then there was (and still is) the radioactivity problem. In April 2020, we started pointing out blindingly obvious points: the plague, if ever there was one with the proportions the media and the fanatics were alleging, had passed its boiling point by the beginning of April in the UK and much sooner in Italy. The social and economic butchery that followed was pointless.

Suddenly, our colleagues became few and far between. Our erstwhile colleagues did not want to know us. They were afraid of the radioactivity we seemed to produce. Tom was kicked out of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine. Some charlatan peer reviewers tried to stop us from publishing our work, which has always been rigidly based on evidence, with our own conclusions, which we are allowed to draw.

We ran a series on smokescreens created to hide reality, mixing real front-line experience tales with examples of why medical device legislation is not fit for purpose.

Long-standing reviews like the Cochrane review on physical intervention were sabotaged by their editors not once but twice, calling into question the fitness of the leaders and the organisation to provide “trusted evidence” like they used to before the wokes took over.

The unprofessional behaviour of its editor-in-chief and ethics chief will stand out as an example in years to come. What an example! She wanted to bury the review. In terms of interest, it is number nine out of a quarter of a million similar papers. Not a very good undertaker.

Cochrane management called into question the very existence of Cochrane and its integrity. Fancy this: when the Cochrane editorial board was busy rubbishing our work, thereby encouraging misleading statements to be made in the US Congress and everywhere in the media, Cochrane’s co-chair had three undisclosed conflicts of interest thanks to three contracts advising the Kiwi MoH on how to “manage” the pandemic, although she probably thought the coronaviruses came from planet Zog.

We exposed charlatan influencers, big dailies who refuse to face up to the crap they have written, ghostwriters, dodgy regulatory practices, lockup artists, surreal suggestions such as closing the non-existent borders between England, Scotland and Wales or chopping the lower half of school door to keep the miasma at bay. Good people who tried to collaborate with us were threatened with the loss of their jobs.

We exposed shoddy work on masks by the UKHSA, modellers’s ravings, theft on a grand scale and waste on an even bigger scale, flip-flopping and lies by officials and the NHS structure and cash flow that not even the riddler would be able to solve. We exposed the naivety or bad faith of politicians, the certainties of charlatan influencers and the Wikipedia character assassination department. We did not take sides. We did not have to: just exposing the unsubstantiated statements and the lynch mob-inspired bio of RFK jr may turn out to be the biggest boomerang since the US intervention in Vietnam.

We showed that Covid vaccines do not tick many of the boxes as non-emergency vaccines. We showed how WHO was one of the main instigators of the panic. We reported that the pandemic industry is now looking for the next plague so they can apply their tried and tested authoritarian methods while criticising China for doing exactly the same. And make loadsamoney in the process.

We showed that if you got into hospital with a stroke, you are likely to come out with a stroke and Covid and that those who used PCR as a means of terrifying the populace to do as they were told had no idea what they were on about. We showed that we cannot tell how folk died with or without Covid as 14 different definitions were used, and no PMs were done. We slipped in the odd, funny post to lighten the diet and created the two old geezer figures as a signature, a trademark.

This is Trust the Evidence; you seem to trust us and the evidence. The two old geezers will keep going. We are here to stay.