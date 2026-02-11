The Trust the Evidence Vaxzevria Files series presents a sustained critique of how the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was authorised, promoted, and ultimately withdrawn, and concludes that this process constitutes a serious regulatory failure.

Tom and Carl discuss the central lesson of the Vaxzevria Files, which is stark. When regulators abandon methodological rigour, obscure uncertainty, and underplay harm to preserve confidence, they undermine the very trust they seek to protect. Coercion without clarity is indefensible, and reassurance without evidence is not public health—it is institutional failure.