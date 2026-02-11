Trust the Evidence

Vaxzevria Files
Vaxzevria Files

If trust is to be restored, then regulatory systems must change fundamentally.
Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Feb 11, 2026

The Trust the Evidence Vaxzevria Files series presents a sustained critique of how the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was authorised, promoted, and ultimately withdrawn, and concludes that this process constitutes a serious regulatory failure.

What is the MHRA up to? Part 1

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
10:30 AM
What is the MHRA up to? Part 1

Since January 2026, there have been eleven Vaxzevria files, along with background information from the MHRA files published in January 2025.

Tom and Carl discuss the central lesson of the Vaxzevria Files, which is stark. When regulators abandon methodological rigour, obscure uncertainty, and underplay harm to preserve confidence, they undermine the very trust they seek to protect. Coercion without clarity is indefensible, and reassurance without evidence is not public health—it is institutional failure.

