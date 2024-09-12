Share this postEditorial mismanagement, wokery, ideology and censorshiptrusttheevidence.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEditorial mismanagement, wokery, ideology and censorshipThe story of the 4th and 5th updates of the Cochrane review on physical intervention to prevent respiratory viral spread - a summary.Tom Jefferson and Carl HeneghanSep 12, 2024Share this postEditorial mismanagement, wokery, ideology and censorshiptrusttheevidence.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareMore Masks and Censorship by FaceBookCarl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson·February 23, 2023Read full storyThe mask mireTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·August 15, 2022Read full storyMasks again, again and again.Tom Jefferson·January 11, 2023Read full storyShareRound the government garden on a back-pedalling bicycleTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·February 17, 2023Read full storyOpen season on scientistsTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·March 15, 2023Read full storyOpen season on mask evidenceCarl Heneghan·March 16, 2023Read full storyHas CDC Director misled US Congress on Cochrane Review A122?Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·April 20, 2023Read full storyStill Open Season on ScientistsTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·March 22, 2023Read full storyA brief update on open season on scientistsCarl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson·March 26, 2023Read full story A roundup on masksTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·April 12, 2023Read full storyThe CDC Director Misinformed Congress on Cochrane Review A122. Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·May 9, 2023Read full storyCochrane Review A122 - Timeline of delays in the production of the 2020 reviewTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·September 12, 2023Read full storyCochrane review A122: what filled the Cochrane basket when A122 was delayed? Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·September 13, 2023Read full storyCochrane Review A122 - attempts to discredit authors and underplay the content.Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·September 15, 2023Read full storyHow Cochrane review A122 became a political footballTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·September 17, 2023Read full storyThe politicisation of masksTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Feb 12Read full storyAn open letter to the Cochrane BoardTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Feb 17Read full storyFollow the narrative, not the evidence.Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Feb 18Read full storyA roundup of the story of Cochrane Review A122Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Feb 23Read full storyChild Mask Mandates Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson·Feb 22Read full storyOn the first Anniversary of Cochrane’s communique on its own review, A122Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Mar 10Read full storyScientific American and masksTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Mar 13Read full storyFollow the narrative, not the evidence.Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Jun 12Read full storyCochrane U-turn on masksCarl Heneghan·Jun 7Read full storyThe Cochrane Editors’ commentsTom Jefferson·Jun 14Read full storyHow the New York Times undermined mask evidenceTom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan·Aug 2Read full storyComment on Cochrane review Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory virusesTom Jefferson·Aug 7Read full storyShare this postEditorial mismanagement, wokery, ideology and censorshiptrusttheevidence.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare