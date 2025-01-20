Playback speed
The Vanishing MHRA minutes

Put them back immediately without alteration
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Jan 20, 2025
5
3
Transcript

On Saturday, we noted that the MHRA had withdrawn its Meeting Minutes.

The MHRA Withdraws its Meeting Minutes

The MHRA Withdraws its Meeting Minutes

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Jan 18
Read full story

The taking down of those minutes has led to a point of order in the House of Commons today.

The Right Honourable Esther McVey wants to know where the minutes have gone and wants them “put back on the website immediately and without alteration.”

Public Bodies “should not be removing information in the public interest,'“ said McVey.

This post was written by two old geezers who have not removed anything they have written.

Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
