The Vanishing MHRA minutes

On Saturday, we noted that the MHRA had withdrawn its Meeting Minutes.

The taking down of those minutes has led to a point of order in the House of Commons today.

The Right Honourable Esther McVey wants to know where the minutes have gone and wants them “put back on the website immediately and without alteration.”

Public Bodies “should not be removing information in the public interest,'“ said McVey.

