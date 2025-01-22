The Week that Was

What a week! Our MHRA series on the secret squirrel ruminations, our readers' comments, and the tens of thousands of views of our posts, coupled with a Parliamentary debate, have spooked the MHRA into making a terrible mistake. They drew everybody’s attention to the decision-making process leading up to the conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of 2020.

Share Trust the Evidence

By everybody, we don’t mean the BBC or the rest of the MSM of course. Everybody who still retains the capacity to think independently.

Secrecy, conflicts of interest, lack of independent data analysis, lack of parliamentary oversight, lack of data, mystery questions, refusal to answer MPs' questions, redactions, farcical contradictory statements, and finally, the magic vanishing trick of the minutes are a potent brew that looks like something out of Yes Minister or Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

Despite our efforts to keep an open mind, the minutes read like a “pezza d’appoggio” (wonderful Italian slang meaning something like a patch on which to rest upon).

We decided to stop the series in Part 15, which summarises all the posts. Given the MHRA’s spavined horse behaviour, we decided to extend the series to the last of the (still) available minutes (25 May 2021). We wonder why the horse became so skittish. Would it be because it fears legal repercussions?

Honest guv, some of the stuff we have not covered yet is frankly embarrassing to us, as the EWG is forced to discuss the emerging toxicity of the vaccines (if that is what they are).

Then, of course, Sunday’s list of UKHSA contracts with half a billion for couriers over five years and XXXX GBP spent on vaccines. More obfuscation: it’s commercial in confidence, you see. We know what’s good for you, but we will not tell you how much it costs as pharma will not allow us to, and we must be fair. Just get injected and shut up.

To this concoction, we have to add the absence of a recognisable threat from avian influenza, if you are a human being, that is. If you are a duck or a seal, that may be different.

The most interesting aspect of the FOI exchange between TTE and the UKHSA is the idea that, somehow, fobbing us off with half-answers or redirections to websites that tell us nothing will get rid of us. We will tire, disappear, and vanish.

Unlikely: The TTE office is here to stay.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to encourage our readers to ask questions of their governments. We believe you will face the same obstructions, but it would be good to be proven wrong.