Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
TTE Concerns over the WHO's Amendments to the International Health Regulations
2
0:00
-14:14

TTE Concerns over the WHO's Amendments to the International Health Regulations

This is serious folks
Tom Jefferson
and
Carl Heneghan
Apr 24, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

You can find the amendments here:

Today, we also published The WHO pandemic Treaty and whether sovereign states ARE going to sign up.

THE WHO pandemic Treaty

THE WHO pandemic Treaty

Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
·
8:01 AM
Read full story

Trust the evidence is now available to listen to on Spotify.

2 Comments
Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Carl Heneghan
Tom Jefferson
Recent Episodes
Revisiting Excess Deaths
  Carl Heneghan
Warm up for the Inquiry, Part 2: Modelling
  Carl Heneghan
Warm up for the Inquiry, Part 1: Testing
  Carl Heneghan
Conflicts of Interest in Medicine: Why it’s time for a UK Sunshine Act
  Carl Heneghan
In conversation with Iain Chalmers
  Carl Heneghan
Hallett Inquiry and what comes next for TTE
  Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
TTE Podcast: Advisors, Journals and Antivirals
  Carl Heneghan