Trust the Evidence Podcast

TTE Concerns over the WHO's Amendments to the International Health Regulations

This is serious folks

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
Apr 24, 2024

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

TTE Concerns over the WHO's Amendments to the International Health Regulations

No transcript...

You can find the amendments here:

Today, we also published The WHO pandemic Treaty and whether sovereign states ARE going to sign up.

THE WHO pandemic Treaty
Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson·8:01 AM
Read full story

Trust the evidence is now available to listen to on Spotify.
