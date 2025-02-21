Trust the Evidence
Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 1
Shooting the Breeze: TTE Episode 1

Comirnaty, the MHRA Papers and the Big, Big Problems with Big Data.
Carl Heneghan
and
Tom Jefferson
Feb 21, 2025
1
3
Transcript

We’ll be shooting the breeze each week with the many musings that arise in the TTE office. This week, we discuss the upcoming Comirnaty Investigations.

Reintroducing the Comirnaty vaccine series as the Comirnaty vaccine files

Reintroducing the Comirnaty vaccine series as the Comirnaty vaccine files

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Feb 17
Read full story

We also briefly touched on the MHRA papers series.

The MHRA Papers - Part 15 - Summing up

The MHRA Papers - Part 15 - Summing up

Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
·
Jan 22
Read full story

The problem of comparing before and after two sets of docs comes up, and the shortfall in big data, and linkage problems, Tamiflu, pneumonia definitions, and the issues of a covid case, hospitalisation and death definitions - the list of problems is endless.

The UK Covid official narrative

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
October 14, 2022
Read full story

And yes, it is like flying blind.

Covid and Death: Part 2 - Death Attribution and the Infection Fatality Ratio

Covid and Death: Part 2 - Death Attribution and the Infection Fatality Ratio

Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
·
December 15, 2023
Read full story

You can also listen to the back catalogue of Podcasts on Spotify

“Flu and Covid” and their role in the NHS winter crisis
Carl Heneghan
Tom Jefferson
