0-2.25: What has TTE been up to this week?
2.25-5.17: The Cominarty Problem and the role of regulators
5.17-8.05: They lost their heads; harms in the Comirnaty series
8.05-10.41: Responding to reader comments on the Comirnaty series, regulators as enablers, patient safety, and the problems with sodium valproate highlight the failings in the current system.
10.41-13.35: vaccination policy and the role of evidence - where is the data?
13.35-14.57: Final points - when we need an evidence-based approach, there isn’t enough money to go round
14.57-15.25: We’re off for a beer; dog interruptions provided by Lila
Access the complete Cominarty series.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
TTE in Oxford. Live at Kellog College.