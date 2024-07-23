TTE in Oxford. Live at Kellog College.

0-2.25: What has TTE been up to this week?

2.25-5.17: The Cominarty Problem and the role of regulators

5.17-8.05: They lost their heads; harms in the Comirnaty series

8.05-10.41: Responding to reader comments on the Comirnaty series, regulators as enablers, patient safety, and the problems with sodium valproate highlight the failings in the current system.

10.41-13.35: vaccination policy and the role of evidence - where is the data?

13.35-14.57: Final points - when we need an evidence-based approach, there isn’t enough money to go round

14.57-15.25: We’re off for a beer; dog interruptions provided by Lila

